Liv Morgan Upset She Didn’t Make the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This week’s Monday Night Raw saw three matches to determine who from the Raw roster would compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Asuka forced Ruby Riott to tap with the Asuka Lock, Shayna Baszler forced a referee stoppage after snapping Sarah Logan’s arm and Nia Jax took out Kairi Sane with relative ease. Unfortunately for fans of Liv Morgan, the promising young star wasn’t given a chance to compete for a spot, and Raw has already moved on to filling up the Men’s ladder match with three matches booked for next week.

Morgan did not take the snub well on social media.

I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it …. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 14, 2020

The 25-year-old spent the second half of 2019 off WWE television, and when vignettes of her started popping back up people got excited about her making a persona change. That change never really came after she was briefly injected into the Lana/Lashley/Rusev storyline, but she still has a loyal fanbase on social media that want to see her succeed.

As for the Men’s Ladder match, Raw qualifying matches next week will include Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory and Apollo Crews vs. MVP. Meanwhile Raw closed out with Seth Rollins delivering two Curb Stomps to Drew McIntyre, seemingly indicating he’ll be the next one to challenge him for the WWE Championship. And even though he spent most of 2019 either fighting for or holding a world championship, he hasn’t held the WWE Championship since his minutes-long reign back in mid-2016.

Over on the SmackDown side, the only match teased so far is Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

The status of where the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place is also still up in the air. The show is still being promoted for May 10, but its original venue, Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, has canceled the event.