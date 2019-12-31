WWE

WWE Fans Are Furious Liv Morgan Was Brought Back for the Lana-Bobby Lashley Storyline

Many WWE fans expected Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding to end in chaos on Monday Night Raw this […]

Many WWE fans expected Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding to end in chaos on Monday Night Raw this week. And while there was plenty of chaos to go around there was one major revelation made that wound up infuriating a passionate portion of the fanbase. After both Lana and Lashley had their previous spouses (no, Rusev showed up later) try to interrupt, Liv Morgan suddenly appeared and confessed that she and Lana had a relationship earlier this year. Fans took issue with this for two reasons — a) Morgan had been teasing a major character shift upon her comeback but was suddenly being inserted into the Lana love triangle and b) she was now portraying a member of the LGBTQ community even though Sonya Deville had already come out as a lesbian.

Check out some of the reactions, including Deville’s, in the list below.

