WWE Fans Are Furious Liv Morgan Was Brought Back for the Lana-Bobby Lashley Storyline

Many WWE fans expected Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding to end in chaos on Monday Night Raw this week. And while there was plenty of chaos to go around there was one major revelation made that wound up infuriating a passionate portion of the fanbase. After both Lana and Lashley had their previous spouses (no, Rusev showed up later) try to interrupt, Liv Morgan suddenly appeared and confessed that she and Lana had a relationship earlier this year. Fans took issue with this for two reasons — a) Morgan had been teasing a major character shift upon her comeback but was suddenly being inserted into the Lana love triangle and b) she was now portraying a member of the LGBTQ community even though Sonya Deville had already come out as a lesbian.
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce has just interrupted the #LanaLashleyWedding on #RAW with a BIG announcement! pic.twitter.com/s3COM5JgEs— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
Welp… my mind is blown.— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019
I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019
Sonya to creative when they told her Liv Morgan and Lana will be getting the LGBT storyline pic.twitter.com/0S0NsZWwyA— efrain ✨💛 (@undisputedrick) December 31, 2019
Wrestling Twitter “Liv Morgan is coming back as Sister Abigail”— Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) December 31, 2019
Vince : Love storyline with Lana! #RAW
liv morgan dipped for many months and came back just to be involved in the lana/lashley storyline pic.twitter.com/fliI1LK9f6— robert (@flairtorious) December 31, 2019
The Fans: We want Liv Morgan to come back as this creepy chick teaming with The Fiend— Daniel Wegge (@DanielWegge) December 31, 2019
WWE: Ok, let’s have Liv Morgan be a Lesbian and have a past affair with Lana
The Fans:#RAW #MondayNightRaw pic.twitter.com/v4N2RwU8uy
The only appropriate reaction… pic.twitter.com/nDK9tOgrKb— Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) December 31, 2019
Wait……so THATS how you bring Liv Morgan back….but Sonya Deville is actually….its…..huh…. pic.twitter.com/RGAohwhXzr— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) December 31, 2019
I seriously hope @SonyaDevilleWWE is beyond pissed about this— Amanda (@KayFabeulous) December 31, 2019
To have a legitimate LGBT storyline, involving an openly gay character shot down only to have this ABSOLUTE GARBAGE. 🤬🤬🤬 #RAW https://t.co/Re2doE1yk1