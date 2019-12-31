WWE Fans Are Furious Liv Morgan Was Brought Back for the Lana-Bobby Lashley Storyline

Many WWE fans expected Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding to end in chaos on Monday Night Raw this week. And while there was plenty of chaos to go around there was one major revelation made that wound up infuriating a passionate portion of the fanbase. After both Lana and Lashley had their previous spouses (no, Rusev showed up later) try to interrupt, Liv Morgan suddenly appeared and confessed that she and Lana had a relationship earlier this year. Fans took issue with this for two reasons — a) Morgan had been teasing a major character shift upon her comeback but was suddenly being inserted into the Lana love triangle and b) she was now portraying a member of the LGBTQ community even though Sonya Deville had already come out as a lesbian.

Check out some of the reactions, including Deville’s, in the list below.

Deville Responds

Welp… my mind is blown. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

Call Me

Sonya to creative when they told her Liv Morgan and Lana will be getting the LGBT storyline pic.twitter.com/0S0NsZWwyA — efrain ✨💛 (@undisputedrick) December 31, 2019

Hard to Say This Is Better

Wrestling Twitter “Liv Morgan is coming back as Sister Abigail”



Vince : Love storyline with Lana! #RAW



pic.twitter.com/owh34Ien4h — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) December 31, 2019

Let’s Ask Stephen A.

liv morgan dipped for many months and came back just to be involved in the lana/lashley storyline pic.twitter.com/fliI1LK9f6 — robert (@flairtorious) December 31, 2019

The Fans: We want Liv Morgan to come back as this creepy chick teaming with The Fiend



WWE: Ok, let’s have Liv Morgan be a Lesbian and have a past affair with Lana



The Fans:#RAW #MondayNightRaw pic.twitter.com/v4N2RwU8uy — Daniel Wegge (@DanielWegge) December 31, 2019

Now Let’s Ask Big Dave

Lost for Words

Wait……so THATS how you bring Liv Morgan back….but Sonya Deville is actually….its…..huh…. pic.twitter.com/RGAohwhXzr — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) December 31, 2019

