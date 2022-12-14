Report: More on Mandy Rose's Sudden WWE Release

News broke on Wednesday morning that WWE had released former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose over explicit content she was releasing on the site FanTime. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp broke the news, writing that WWE considered the content Rose was distributing was "outside the parameters of the WWE contract." He later updated the report by stating via sources, "they felt like the content was not appropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and that she didn't seem interested in ceasing posting."

Sapp also made it clear he wasn't sure if Rose had requested the release or if it was a mutual agreement to part ways. However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer then tweeted, "She was very much caught off guard by the firing."

"We've learned that in recent months Mandy had indicated to others that she realized the content and nature of her page could get her in trouble with management," Sapp wrote.

Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship on this week's NXT to Roxanne Perez, ending a 413-day reign with the gold. Her match with Perez was originally booked for New Year's Evil next month but was bumped up in what was reportedly a sudden decision to get the title off of Rose. Both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane of Toxic Attraction have since reacted to the news on Twitter:

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) December 14, 2022

💔🥀 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) December 14, 2022

Sadly, the release stomps out any hope of Toxic Attraction moving to the main roster as a trio. Between Rose's title reign and Jane & Dolin holding the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice, the group had effectively dominated the NXT Women's Division ever since the 2.0 reboot.

"Yeah, I think it would be really cool, especially right now," Rose said on Out of Character back in September when asked about moving to either Raw or SmackDown as a group. "Bayley's trio I think is super cool, and I think one day it would be really awesome to face off against [Damage] CTRL. But I also think I want everyone to be fully ready as well because I know how it can be."

WWE has not released an official statement regarding Rose's release, though in recent years the company has opted not to comment whenever talent is released from their contract. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.