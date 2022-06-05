WWE's Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women's Championship at In Your House

✖

The WWE NXT Women's Championship was on the line at tonight's In Your House event, and Wendy Choo didn't waste any time getting underneath Mandy Rose's skin, shooting her with a slingshot before the bell was even rung. At several points, Rose looked like she would continue her reign but at one point Choo built some real steam and ended up putting the Champion on the ropes. Unfortunately Rose was able to bring Choo off the top rope and capitalized, pinning the challenger and retaining her NXT Women's Championship. Rose and Toxic Attraction will continue their reign of the Women's Division.

After getting hit with the slingshot, Rose was livid and hit her with a suplex and then slammed her into the turnbuckle several times. Choo hit a backslide and sent Rose to the other side of the ring, and then she hit a kick to the head and went for her signature but Rose got out of the way. She capitalized with a flurry of punches and then took some time to taunt before slamming Choo's head into the mat several times. She went for a cover but Choo kicked out.

Rose continued the attack and went to wear Choo down but Choo almost got a pin out of it. Rose regained control but Choo hit several back elbows to get free, though Rose clotheslined her and went for another cover. Choo kicked out, and then she attempted a cover of her own but Rose kicked out. Rose came back with a slam and a cover but Choo kicked out, and then rose started using Choo's town to attack her.

Choo was back in it with chops and Rose came back with punches, then Rose locked in an abdominal stretch only to get it reversed by Choo, and then they traded near falls. Choo went for another pin and then they traded punches, but Choo got some momentum and knocked Rose down. Choo then picked up Rose and threw her over her head, and then after a punch in the corner an elbow followed but Rose rolled out of the ring to buy her a breather.

Choo dropkicked Rose out of the ring but she rolled into Rose and got slammed on the entrance ramp. Then Rose destroyed Choo's pillow and Choo got some revenge, slamming Rose down and trying to do something with her jacket but it didn't seem to be working so she changed to a submission, but Rose got the bottom rope. Then Choo brought Rose down to the mat again and went up top, but Rose caught her and brought her down. Rose then hit a running knee and pinned Choo for the win. Rose is still your NXT Women's Champion.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!