Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Televised Interview

2022 stands as one of the most newsworthy years in professional wrestling history. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring to Vince McMahon (briefly) retiring from WWE, the global leader in sports-entertainment made headlines throughout the calendar. The year was capped off with the surprise release of Mandy Rose just hours after she lost the NXT Women's Title. Rose had been employed by WWE for over seven years and was coming off one of the longest title reigns in modern WWE history. The decision to cut Rose reportedly stemmed from the fact that she was sharing explicit content of herself on her FanTime account.

Support from the professional wrestling industry poured in for Rose, with the former NXT Women's Champion herself making occasional comments on her social media platforms. While she has acknowledged her release in a limited capacity thus far, Rose is set to share her story on network television.

Rose is scheduled to appear on Tuesday's edition of the Tamron Hall Show. Rose responded to the announcement on her Twitter.

"So excited for this!" Rose wrote. "Everyone tune in to hear my story!"

Since being released from WWE in December, Rose has continued to contribute to her FanTime page. It's unclear if Rose plans to wrestle again, but it's worth noting that she was on the precipice of starting anew on WWE's main roster before receiving her pink slip.

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT?" Rose said in Fall 2022. "I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. I want Gigi [Dolan] and Jacy [Jayne] to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel."

Dolan and Jayne were stablemates with Rose during their time together in NXT. Even though Rose is now out of the company, Dolan and Jayne have remained a unit on NXT TV and are expected to be called up to the main roster at some point in 2023.

