Matt Hardy Pitched Alternate Endings of Free The Delete Featuring The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt

Days after his WWE contract expired, Matt Hardy made it clear that he was leaving the company during the finale of his YouTube series, Free The Delete. The first half of the final episode, which dropped last Wednesday, saw Hardy meet with AEW’s Matt and Nick Jackson at the Hardy Compound, indicating that he’ll make some sort of move to All Elite Wrestling in the near future. But Hardy explained in an interview with PWInsider that the Bucks cameo almost didn’t happen, and that if he had chosen to stay with WWE either Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy or The Undertaker would’ve made an appearance.

“I had three different endings for Free The Delete, depending on where I ended up, and it was initially written to end up in WWE, so more or less there was one wildcard but it was going to be Bray Wyatt or the Young Bucks end up on Free The Delete when it was all said and done,” Hardy said.

“There was an idea, it was a big idea that I gave to Vince and the WWE creative guys,” he later added. “I don’t know if it got pulled off. But it’s also a guy who is very well known for digging graves and burying souls. It would have been super cool if we’d been able to incorporate it, but that was the other idea and that might’ve been being a little too optimistic in what I could have got out of it.”

Having Wyatt appear makes a lot of sense, as the two were tag team champions at one point and Wyatt’s demonic personas Sister Abigail and The Fiend played roles in the YouTube series (though they were never seen). An appearance by Undertaker definitely would’ve been a surprise, but given his ties to supernatural storylines it’s not too big of a stretch.

On the same day the Free The Delete episode dropped, Hardy appeared on Busted Open Radio and explained the reason he didn’t re-sign with WWE was because of creative differences. But he later added that he plans on returning to WWE someday, at least for a Hall of Fame induction.

“I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again,” he said. “I mean, I think there’s definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all’s out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now.”