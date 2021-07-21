✖

NXT Champion Karrion Kross made a surprise appearance on this week's Monday Night Raw, only to lose a match to Jeff Hardy in two minutes. And while plenty of fans voiced their frustration over NXT's undefeated top champion losing so easily, at least one person got a good laugh out of it. Matt Hardy, now in AEW, poked fun at Jeff's win after this week's NXT by writing, "why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it."

While Kross' Raw appearance was briefly mentioned, the show's main focus was his decision to attack Samoa Joe at the end of last week's show after retaining his title against Johnny Gargano. Kross attacked Regal in the parking lot at the end of the night, then drove away before Joe could catch him.

Why does Kross still have the title? I thought my brother won it. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 21, 2021

Outstanding! As you know from my illustrious track record of producing offspring, I love making my family bigger. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 21, 2021

People who "think" they understand pro wrestling in 2021 are actually easier to get under the skin of than casual viewers who just watch wrestling. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 19, 2021

The issue of NXT stars struggling on WWE's main roster isn't new, and Triple H addressed those concerns during a media conference call earlier this year.

"One way of looking at it is misuse, another way of looking at it is things don't always work out. There are players that play in college football and people cannot wait for them to get to the NFL," H said. "Then they get to the NFL and it doesn't work, it doesn't pan out. And you can say a team misused them or mismanaged them or the coach of the team they play for didn't put them in the right role. It can be a million reasons. It can also be sometimes talent doesn't fit in a particular place or talent got to a particular place and thought, 'Oh, I made it' and that was the end of their growth curve. There's a lot of factors."

There's no word yet on whether or not Kross will be back on Raw next week, or if he'll get another match with the former WWE Champion.