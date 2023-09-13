Watch: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Surprises Matthew McConaughey on WWE's The Bump

Matthew McConaughey appeared on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to promote his new book and wound up getting a surprise visit from his favorite childhood wrestler, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. When asked about growing up as a pro wrestling fan, the Interstellar star said, "Back then, everybody had a different style. And I love how to succeed in it you've got to be athletic, you've got to be somewhat intimidating. I love it when somebody has a secret (move), you've got The Claw or whatever it is that's their signature move. You've got to have the "It" thing, that thing you can't really teach. That just connects, and you've got to be a great storyteller."

Host Kayla Braxton then surprised McConaughey as Duggan appeared on the show's live feed. The former Royal Rumble winner looked to be in great spirits despite being days removed from an emergency trip to the hospital.

McConaughey was overjoyed as the pair reflected on the old days of pro wrestling, and at one point proudly proclaimed he was kicked out of the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana for spitting on Skandor Akbar. That got a big laugh out of "Hacksaw."

Jim Duggan on Latest Health Scare

Duggan took to Twitter on Monday to confirm he had been released from the hospital following a recent health scare. He wrote, "Out of the HOSPITAL!!! Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!! Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time. Love you!"

Making his pro wrestling debut in 1979, Duggan had runs in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with the WWF/E. His biggest accomplishments include winning the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988, winning WCW's TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

