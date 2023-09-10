WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Statement Released

Earlier today it was learned that WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan underwent emergency surgery, and the good news is the surgery went well. Jim's wife Debra Duggan took to social media and revealed that her husband was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening, and that is what led to Duggan missing part of a Glens Falls Firefighters Association event. In the post, Debra apologized to those who came after 3:30 and revealed that everything went well with the surgery. No other details regarding the surgery or what it entailed were shared. Our thoughts are with the Duggan family and we wish Jim Duggan a speedy recovery.

On Twitter, Debra wrote, "We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30. Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates. Thank you, Debra"

A statement from Debra Duggan. pic.twitter.com/NQ2GKtmL6o — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 9, 2023

Duggan has had to battle cancer two different times over the past few years, but he's been able to ring the bell after completing his treatments twice as well. We wish the Duggan family all the best and hope he's back to 100% very soon.

In a previous interview with Wrestling Inc., Duggan was asked about second-generation wrestlers and his perspective on working with several during his career. Duggan said they always come in that much more polished, and he also spoke of people like Johnny Rods and Jose Estrada, who worked with him during the early days of his career. He then spoke about just how competitive the wrestling business is and how few spots there actually are.

That's true. I got to tell you though, brother, I have two daughters, and thank goodness neither one wanted to be in wrestling ... They're like, 'Dad, I want to wrestle.' I said, 'Well, everybody wants to wrestle at the Royal Rumble, but you got to do Minot, North Dakota after a 10-hour drive with 20 people in the building' ... It's a tough business for a guy. It's a real hard business for a girl," Duggan said.

"I think that's one thing also a lot of folks don't realize is how competitive professional wrestling is. And they'll say, 'Hey, I'm going to be a wrestler.' I said, well, if you look at it as a businessman, if you're going to make a living at it – think of it. There's 1500 NFL football players playing. There's 500 NBA basketball players. There's what, 150 WWE/AEW wrestlers? They're television shows. They're more competitive than sports, and it's not just kids from America. You got kids from Japan, Australia, Europe. Wrestling is an extremely, extremely competitive business," Duggan said.

"And one of the huge misconceptions there, 'Well you guys are all good friends, aren't you?' Oh yeah. We all compete for the same money. We're real good friends. It's business. I mean, something happens to your buddy, you're sorry it's him, but you're glad it's not me. I mean, it's a dog-eat-dog, like any business. It's a tough one, though," Duggan said. "But it's been a good one for me and for a lot and for a lot of guys. Tito Santana, my good friend [Roddy] Piper. There's a lot of success stories in our business, but you don't hear about it."

H/T Fightful