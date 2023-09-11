Good News Regarding WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was rushed to the hospital this past weekend to undergo urgent surgery. The latest update from the former Royal Rumble winner came on Monday night when he posted from his own Twitter account that he had been released from the hospital. The wrestling legend wrote, "Out of the HOSPITAL!!! Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!! Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time. Love you!" He then posted a photo of himself grabbing a burger from Five Guys to celebrate being out of the hospital.

Duggan has dealt with a number of health scares in recent years, including being admitted to the ICU in 2018 for a heart procedure, two heart surgeries in 2019. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 but would be declared cancer-free by the end of that year. He'd then announce in 2022 that doctors had diagnosed him with cancer again, only this time it had been caught early and that he'd be undergoing more treatment. Stay tuned for more updates on Duggan as they become available!

Making his pro wrestling debut in 1979, Duggan had runs in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with the WWF/E. His biggest accomplishments include winning the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988, winning WCW's TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

