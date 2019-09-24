Watch: Maury Povich Invites Rusev, Mike and Maria Kanellis to His Show for a Paternity Test

Maury Povich is well-known for revealing the results of paternity tests on his long-running Maury show. So when the television host spotted the ongoing drama between Mike & Maria Kanellis over who the father of Maria’s child his, he threw his name into the ring. For those who missed it, Maria claimed during last week’s Raw that her second child was not Mike’s, and claimed that it was actually Ricochet’s. Maria revealed after a brief match between the two (which Mike lost) that she was lying, then revealed who the “real” father was. Rusev then made his way out to the ring, making his first appearance on WWE television in several months.

“Maria, Mike, Rusev! No need to fight it out in the ring,” Povich said in a video. “If you’re looking for a paternity test, give us a call.”

“The Bulgarian Brute” brushed off the speculation afterwards during a backstage interview and made no mention of it during this week’s, so it’s likely Maria will continue to tease the identity of her “baby daddy” going forward.

Shortly after they both signed new multi-year deals, the Kanellis couple returned to WWE television in July with the new gimmick of having Maria be the constantly unsatisfied and overbearing wife. This led to her consistently berating Mike, forcing him into matches and even making him lay down so she could become WWE 24/7 Champion (and the first pregnant champion in WWE history).