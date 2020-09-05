WWE's Miz and Morrison Steal the Money in the Bank Briefcase on SmackDown

✖

Miz and Morrison took on Heavy Machinery on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, and while Miz and Morrison got off to a hot start, Tucker and Otis would eventually get the upper hand, and they kept the offense coming. Morrison would eventually ground Otis a bit, but Morrison tagged in Miz to keep him down, but that didn't work, as Otis sent Morrison over the ropes. Morrison would counter though and send Tucker to the floor, taking away Otis' partner. After all was said and done, it was Otis and Tucker who stood tall.

Somehow Otis still managed to take Miz down, hitting the caterpillar and then knocking the wind out of Miz. He then went to the second rope and landed square on Miz. He would capitalize with the pin and the win, getting some revenge on Miz and Morrison.

They didn't get to celebrate long, as Morrison would get revenge on them by snatching the Money in the Bank briefcase and running out of the ring and towards backstage, and that left Otis and Tucker confused and angry.

They'll need to get the briefcase back if Otis wants to cash it in, so while they did win tonight's matchup, Miz and Morrison did put a fly in the ointment of Otis' cash-in dreams.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax get set for a championship rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks, a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match, and more.

Here's what's on deck tonight:

Roman Reigns Addresses Paul Heyman Alliance

Miz and Morrison vs Heavy Machinery

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus Battle for to become Universal Title Challenger

