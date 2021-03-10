WWE Reveals Molly Holly as First Hall of Fame 2021 Class Inductee

✖

The 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony had to be delayed due to the global pandemic, and now it will take place during WrestleMania week, specifically on Tuesday, April 6th. The ceremony won't just include 2020's group though, as the new 2021 inductees will also be a part of the big celebration, and now we have our first inductee announcement of the 2021 class. On WWE's The Bump, Hurricane Shane Helms had the chance to break some big news to Molly Holly, who was announced as the first member of the 2021 class, and you can check out the delightful and emotional reveal in the video below.

Helms said, "It is my esteemed honor and privilege to announce that the first inductee into the WWE 2021 Hall of Fame is you, Mighty Molly." Molly was shocked, saying "That is awesome! Thank you. Thank you so much, this is incredible." She then started to tear up a bit, as Helms had also done during the announcement, and soon everyone was crying.

BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly! In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

“You deserve it. Everybody knows you deserve it, and when this news breaks everyone is just going to be super happy for you," Helms said.

Molly Holly started making a name for herself in 1997 as part of the World Professional Wrestling Federation and then would make her way to WCW as part of Team Madness, which included fellow legends Macho Man Randy Savage and Alundra Blayze. She would make her official debut in WWE in 2000, and from that point on she never looked back, with memorable programs with Bob Holly and Crash Holly, Hurricane (as Mighty Molly), and Trish Stratus, who she defeated to kick off the first of two title reigns as WWE Women's Champion.

She would leave WWE in 2005 but she did make an unexpected one-night return at WrestleMania XXV. She would also shock everyone with a surprise return as part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018 and 2020, and hopefully, we get to see her in the ring again down the road.

The full list of 2020 and 2021 nominees includes the following:

Molly Holly (2021)

Batista (2020)

John Bradshaw Layfield (2020)

The British Bulldog (2020)

Jushin Thunder Liger (2020)

The NWO - Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman (2020)

The Bella Twins - Nikki Bella and Brie Bella (2020)

You can watch the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, April 6th, which will stream on Peacock.