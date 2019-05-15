WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Full Card

With WrestleMania 35 officially behind them, WWE is moving forward with their 2019 pay-per-view schedule with Money in the Bank on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The show will feature 11 matches, including two ladder matches for this year’s Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank briefcases.

Now that she’s both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch will wrestle twice on the show defending both titles. Other headlining matches include Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens.

Check out the full card for the show below!

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styes

Just one week after moving to Raw, AJ Styles earned a shot at Seth Rollins by winning a triple threat match against Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe, then a singles match against Baron Corbin on the same night. Styles has teased a more heelish side of himself ever since, sending Rollins through a table during their contract signing and “accidentally” hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm and walking away from a tag match.

Rollins captured the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Brock Lesnar in less than three minutes.

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

With Big E out with an injury, The New Day brought in Kevin Owens as an honorary member to the group. However just one week later Owens turned on both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, injuring the latter with an apron bomb. Kingston and Owens have been brawling repeatedly on SmackDown Live ever since.

Kingston successfully retained his WWE Championship in a pair of defenses against Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn & AJ Styles in a triple threat leading up to Sunday’s show.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Instead of earning spots, this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match participants were simply announced during episodes of Raw and SmackDown. The men’s ladder match will feature two former Money in the Bank winners in Baron Corbin and Randy Orton alongside Ali, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Andrade. Sami Zayn took Braun Strowman’s spot in the match by beating him in a Falls Count Anywhere match (with quite a bit of help from McIntyre and Corbin) on Raw.

The last successful male cash-in came in June 2016, when Dean Ambrose cashed in on the same night he won the briefcase against Seth Rollins and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The women’s Money in the bank ladder match will feature Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella.

2018 saw two successful cash-ins from female briefcase holders. Carmella cashed in on Charlotte Flair just two nights after WrestleMania 34 while Alexa Bliss cashed in the same night she won the contract after interfering in a Raw Women’s Championship match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. By costing Rousey the title, Bliss would eventually get squashed by the former UFC Champion at SummerSlam.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Now that she holds both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, Becky Lynch will have the honor of having two matches on Sunday’s pay-per-view against two different opponents. The first is a newcomer to the women’s division in Lacey Evans. Though she was called up at the start of the year, Evans inexplicably appeared week after week by walking up and down the entrance ramp without saying a word. She finally did something beyond walk on the two nights after WrestleMania, getting into brawls with Lynch on both occasions.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 despite not being pinned in the match thanks to the “Winner Take All” stipulation. Flair still argued that regardless of the stipulation, Lynch wasn’t worthy of holding the Blue Brand’s title. She then beat Bayley to earn another shot at “The Man.”

The feud between Lynch and Flair goes back to SummerSlam when Lynch initially turned heel after Flair pinned Carmella for the title in a triple threat match. The two have faced each other multiple times for the title since then, with Lynch consistently retaining.

United States Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe beat Rey Mysterio in just one minute at WrestleMania 35 in order to retain his United States Championship. But the former world champ managed to score a roll-up win on Joe several weeks later, setting up for a rematch.

The feud has teased the possibility of Mysterio’s son Dominick getting involved. The young man has appeared in backstage interviews and at ringside alongside Mysterio in recent weeks, and was threatened by Joe during a backstage segment on an episode of Raw.

Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

The months-long feud between The Miz and Shane McMahon seemed like it would be culminating at WrestleMania 35. But thanks to a questionable finish (in which McMahon won by falling on top of Miz when both were knocked out) the feud raged on as the two repeatedly attacked each other with sneak attacks.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

On his first night as a member of the SmackDown roster, Roman Reigns nailed both Vince McMahon and Elias with Superman Punches to close out what wound up being the first week of the Superstar Shake-up. Elias has repeatedly jumped Reigns in the weeks since the, and has had the numbers advantage thanks to Shane McMahon joining forces with him.

(Pre-Show) Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari

Fresh off his championship victory at WrestleMania 35 over Buddy Murphy, Tony Nese will defend 205 Live‘s top prize on the Money in the Bank pre-show against Ariya Daivari.

Daivari earned his shot at Nese by beating Oney Lorcan in a No. 1 Contender’s match.

(Pre-Show) SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos

Bryan and Rowan won SmackDown’s vacated tag titles last week and beat The Usos in a handicap match on this week’s SmackDown.

Even though Jimmy and Jey are technically apart of the Raw roster, the pair have been able to appear on the Blue Brand lately thanks to the new Wild Card rule. WWE’s promotion of the match did not indicate whether or not the tag titles will be on the line for this match.