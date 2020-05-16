Seven Great Moments From Money in the Bank 2020 WWE Fans Need to See Again

WWE really knocked it out with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view since it's full of moments you'll need to see again. As the WWE continues to adjust how they craft their programming amid all of the new production restrictions as a result of COVID-19, the cinematic matches have been fun and creative results of this process. This time around, the pay-per-view included a few great matches in the Performance Center before moving to WWE's corporate headquarters. This brought on several fun cameos, unexpected surprises, hilarious accidents, and an all around good time. There's so much packed into this pay-per-view that it definitely warrants a second (or maybe even third) watch to really soak all of the chaos in. But what moments stood out the most? What moments do you need to see, specifically? Read on for a breakdown of just that with seven great moments you'll need to see a second time. Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me about all things wrestling and other fun stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Corbin Breaks the Mirror (Photo: WWE) The most memorable moments of the night, however, undoubtedly came during the actual Men and Women's Money in the Bank match at WWE's corporate headquarters. Things got off to a strong start with the men as King Corbin broke a huge mirror shortly after the match began. As the men started out in the gym, the various superstars used the equipment around them to do damage. Corbin grabbed a weight and threw it right at Daniel Bryan, but Bryan moved at just the right time so that Corbin hit the mirror behind them instead. There's even a fun bit where the moment lingers for just a bit longer so we see Corbin realize how in trouble he'll be after all of this.

Otis Starts a Food Fight (Photo: WWE) When WWE first announced that the match would take place in the corporate headquarters there were several shots of different locations that teased fun props like the cafeteria. This came to pass with a fun cameo from Paul Heyman, who was enjoying some snacks from catering. But soon both the men and women collide, and Otis loses his mind when some of the food is wasted. He starts a food fight that begins with Paul Heyman getting a food tray thrown in his face, and ends with Carmella going through a table.

Vince McMahon's Office Cameo Another thing fans were hoping to see with the corporate headquarters setting was a potential cameo from Vince McMahon himself, and we got that in spades. As the fight took the men through the various offices, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan make their way into McMahon's office. It gets awkward for a moment as they realize where they are, and it ends with the two of them hilariously fixing their damage. What's even funnier about this is that the two of them were some of the most recognized indie talents on the roster, and are now big enough stars to play out the huge cameo.

King Corbin Throws Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black Off Roof (Photo: WWE) Corbin had some big moments through the match following his big mirror break, but Corbin tops this once they make it to the actual ring on the roof. One of the major jokes fans started throwing around when this was all announced was that someone would get thrown off the roof, and that happened twice! King Corbin just decides to straight up toss Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof. Nothing was explained, and for that night they were presumed dead. Until Monday Night Raw when they were just fine.

Asuka Wins the Women's Money in the Bank Contract (Photo: WWE) Fun and wacky stuff aside, the Money in the Bank 2020 match would not be as successful as it was had it not been for who actually won the briefcases. Following a strong run getting major traction with fans during this quarantine period, Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank contract. She had several of her own stand out moments before her victory too, and she was soon rewarded for this when it was revealed that Asuka actually won the Raw Women's Championship. Relinquishing the title and announcing her pregnancy, Becky Lynch announced the news following the pay-per-view.