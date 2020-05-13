Watch Becky Lynch's Full Pregnancy Announcement From WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw held a big surprise for the WWE Universe, as one of the biggest names in the wrestling world will be stepping away for a bit, though it's for a wonderful reason. The Man Becky Lynch appeared kicked things off on Raw with her big announcement, which was revealed to be that the Money in the Bank match that Asuka won was not all it seemed to be, but ended up being much more. She also revealed why she was leaving WWE for a while, telling Asuka "you go be a warrior, and I'm going to go be a mom", revealing that she is pregnant. It's a heartwarming and genuine segment, and now thanks to WWE you can watch the full video below.

"In an emotional start to #WWERaw, @BeckyLynchWWE revealed she is pregnant and @WWEAsuka received a gift as well, the Raw #WomensChampionship!"

As detailed in the video, at first Lynch didn't say why she was leaving, but just said she had to walk away for a bit. She appeared with the Money in the Bank briefcase on the center table in the ring, and that's what prompted Asuka's music to hit and for her to emerge and make her way to the ring.

She was a little upset at Lynch for stealing her Money in the Bank briefcase, but as Lynch revealed, Asuka wasn't aware of what the briefcase actually held. Lynch opens it up to reveal that the winner of the match wasn't going to get a chance to take on the Champion, but instead was going to become the Champion, meaning that Asuka is now the Raw Women's Champion.

Asuka was beside herself at the news, and it was awesome watching her celebrate throughout the ring. She then returned to the ring and looked truly shocked, and that's when Lynch revealed that while Asuka might be happy, Lynch is probably happier, saying that she was pregnant. Lynch got quite emotional throughout this segment, and here was a truly sweet moment, as Asuka looked so happy for her and the two hugged in the ring.

Asuka will now be the Raw Women's Champion for a while, though we know Lynch will definitely be looking to get that back at some point down the line.

