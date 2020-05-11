WWE Money in the Bank: AJ Styles Has PTSD Following Boneyard Match with The Undertaker
Due to the effects of the novel coronavirus limited productions like the WWE, WWE was forced to go back to the drawing board for Wrestlemania 36. This resulted in cinematic matches that took the fighting out of WWE's Performance Center to select locales. This kicked off in a major way with AJ Styles and The Undertaker's Boneyard Match, which ended with Styles being buried alive and Taker walking away victorious. After surprisingly returning to Monday Night Raw and inserting himself into the Men's Money in the Bank match this year, it appears that AJ Styles has not recovered in the slightest.
Throughout all of the chaos in WWE's corporate headquarters during the match itself, one moment saw AJ coming face to face with his past. Stumbling on a poster featuring The Undertaker, Styles suddenly has major flashbacks to being buried alive. Fans are convinced he still has PTSD from that traumatic fight, and you can read on to see what they're saying about it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
It Really is the Best
The AJ/Taker content might be the best thing I've ever seen WWE produce #MITB— Andy Wright (@AWrightstuff) May 11, 2020
AJ Was SPOOKED
AJ STYLES GETTING SPOOKED BY A PHOTO OF TAKER 😂😂😂 STOPPPPP #MITB— Tarra (@Tarratastic) May 11, 2020
Gotta Keep that Continuity in Line...
Well, alright for continuity...
@ AJ & Taker#MITB— Socialistancing (@angryblkhoemo) May 11, 2020
The Stories Keep Going in the Madness!
There's some great storytelling in amongst all the craziness here. The AJ & Taker storyline continues in a cool way #MITB— Wrestling Royalty (@WrestlingRoyal1) May 11, 2020
Oh Right, There is a Documentary Out Now!
HAHAHAHAHA AJ’s Taker PTSD. Fuck it, promote the documentary, have Taker and Michelle win both cases #MITB— hogan (@hoganbeyy) May 11, 2020
Those Flashbacks Though
AJ getting some flashbacks to behind buried alive with that Taker poster. #MITB— Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) May 11, 2020
This PTSD Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
AJ is gonna have Taker PTSD for the rest of his career #MITB— Days Without a 76ers Road Loss: 64 (@scarson_) May 11, 2020
Let's Get That Rematch!
Teasing AJ vs Taker part 2?? #MITB— Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) May 11, 2020
