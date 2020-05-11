WWE Money in the Bank: AJ Styles Has PTSD Following Boneyard Match with The Undertaker

Due to the effects of the novel coronavirus limited productions like the WWE, WWE was forced to go back to the drawing board for Wrestlemania 36. This resulted in cinematic matches that took the fighting out of WWE's Performance Center to select locales. This kicked off in a major way with AJ Styles and The Undertaker's Boneyard Match, which ended with Styles being buried alive and Taker walking away victorious. After surprisingly returning to Monday Night Raw and inserting himself into the Men's Money in the Bank match this year, it appears that AJ Styles has not recovered in the slightest.

Throughout all of the chaos in WWE's corporate headquarters during the match itself, one moment saw AJ coming face to face with his past. Stumbling on a poster featuring The Undertaker, Styles suddenly has major flashbacks to being buried alive. Fans are convinced he still has PTSD from that traumatic fight, and you can read on to see what they're saying about it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!