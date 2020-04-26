The Seven Best Money in the Bank Cash-Ins in WWE History

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will award the 24th and 25th Money in the Bank briefcases since the concept was first introduced back at WrestleMania 21. The contract has led to numerous shocking moments over the years, as world championship reigns are brought to a screeching halt whenever someone runs down and hands their briefcase to the referee. Some of the cash-ins have been pretty lackluster and there are more teased attempts to cash-in than we can count, but a select few are regarded as some of the best moments in recent WWE history. Check out the seven best Money in the Bank cash-ins in the list below. Do you have a favorite? Let us know down in the comments!

Edge (Both of Them) (Photo: WWE) For many, Edge's first cash-in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution is still regarded as the best cash-in ever. And given that it was the first time we got to experience the shock value of a sudden cash-in, it's not hard to understand why. But special mention needs to go to his second cash-in 2007. Not only did Edge win the contract from Mr. Kennedy one day before cashing in, he also hopped switched brands and waited for The Undertaker to end his cage match with Batista in a draw then get attacked by Mark Henry before rushing down to the ring. In just a matter of moments Edge became the most hated man on the Blue Brand and would remain a pillar of the show over the next several years.

Rob Van Dam (Photo: WWE) RVD's cash-in was one of the rare occasions where he made his announcement ahead of time, and his match with John Cena at ECW One Night Stand wound up being one of the best matches of the entire Ruthless Aggression Era.

Dolph Ziggler (Photo: WWE) Yes, his reign was short. And yes, by all indications WWE put the briefcase and championship on him because they were in a holding pattern. But nobody can deny that when Dolph Ziggler's music hit for his cash-in on Alberto Del Rio on the April 8, 2013 episode of Monday Night Raw, it was one of the wildest crowd reactions in WWE history. Ziggler has his fair share of critics, especially now, but nobody can deny that cash-in was special.

Randy Orton (Photo: WWE) While it wasn't always their plan, WWE wound up sewing the seeds for one of the greatest WrestleMania moments of all time when they had Triple H turn heel and help Randy Orton cash-in on newly-crowned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the 2013 SummerSlam. The storyline in the months that followed between The Authority and Bryan enraged many fans, but it eventually led to Bryan beating both Orton and Batista in the WrestleMania XXX main event. For that alone, Orton's infamous cash-in makes the list.

Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) While some fans will argue Edge's first cash-in is still the best, no one can deny that Rollins' cash-in on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 was the most shocking.

Dean Ambrose (Photo: WWE) The Money in the Bank briefcase, at least for the Men's division, has seemingly become somewhat of a burden for WWE's creative team in recent years. Baron Corbin had his cash-in unceremoniously thwarted, Braun Strowman's Hell in a Cell cash-in resulted in a no contest (somehow) and Brock Lesnar won the briefcase by skipping the entire match up until the last 15 seconds. The last cash-in WWE fans seem to universally love was back in 2016, when Dean Ambrose spoiled Seth Rollins' WWE Championship victory over Roman Reigns and became world champion for his first and only time with the company. This was a particularly great moment for fans of The Shield, as all three members held WWE's top prize in a single night thanks to the cash-in.