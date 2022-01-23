WWE Might Be Moving the 2022 Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View’s Date

When WWE initially announced its 2022 pay-per-view schedule, this year’s Money in the Bank was slated for Saturday, July 2, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, the UFC confirmed on Saturday night that its annual International Fight Week would be held in Vegas from June 27 through July 3, which includes UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on that Saturday running at the same time as Money in the Bank. WWE has yet to confirm whether or not they’ll move the show, though Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp noted WWE also has that Sunday (July 3) on hold just in case.

WWE’s last trip to Vegas for the 2021 SummerSlam event also saw a scheduling conflict from the combat sports world as boxing icon Manny Pacquiao took on Yordenis Ugas (and lost) at the T-Mobile Arena while Roman Reigns vs. John Cena was the headliner at Allegiant Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates on Money in the Bank as they become available!

I'm told there's unlikely to be a conflict as WWE also has a hold on Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3. With the Independence Day holiday on Monday, it looks like it will all be sorted by the time Money in the Bank tickets go on sale and there will be pretty big weekend there https://t.co/LPMmOnNqGs — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2022

WWE’s pay-per-view schedule for 2022 kicked off with Day 1 back on New Year’s Day and will continue this coming Saturday with the Royal Rumble. Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, TBA)

Other events confirmed for 2022 are the Elimination Chamber (taking place in Saudi Arabia) on Feb. 19, Wrestlemania 38 on April 2-23 in Dallas, unnamed pay-per-views slotted for May 8 and June 5, respectively, SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, unnamed September and October pay-per-views and, finally, Survivor Series on Nov. 26 in Boston. There have also been reports of a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom slated for the second half of the year.