WWE Announces Three Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches for Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE announced three Money in the Bank qualifying matches will take place on the April 20 episode of Monday Night Raw — Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory and Apollo Crews vs. MVP. The announcement was made via Montel Vontavious Porter during his VIP Lounge segment, where he made the bold claim that he was favorited to win the event. Porter returned to action in WWE back in January and claimed later that week that he was done as an in-ring competitor, though he’s had a couple of matches and appearances on Raw since then.

If any of the six men were able to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match, it would be their first time with the prestigious briefcase. The event is still scheduled for May 10, though the location is TBD after the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore canceled the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asuka kicked off this week’s Raw by becoming the first competitor to qualify for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Two more qualifying matches — Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan and Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax — will take place later tonight.