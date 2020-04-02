Another WWE PPV Reportedly Taken Off The Schedule

WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view, WrestleMania 36, will take place this weekend after being thoroughly derailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, according to wrestling insider @WrestleVotes, WWE‘s next pay-per-view after Mania is also in jeopardy of being canceled/postponded/rescheduled. The 2020 edition of Money in the Bank is scheduled for May 10 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, but the account wrote on Thursday that the show will not take place as originally scheduled.

“Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place,” the account tweeted.

Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2020

This is the same account that reported on Wednesday that WWE could consider taking a break from programming after WrestleMania now that Florida has instituted a stay at home order through the end of April. WWE has already canceled every live event up through the April 27 episode of Raw, and has only pretaped programming up through the April 8 episode of NXT.

Rumors around the PC last week were that if the state of FL issued a Stay Home order, which happened today, WWE would reconsider taking a break post Mania. The RAW after is shot. I’ve been told if they are pausing for a while, some footage shot won’t be aired. TBD at this point. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 1, 2020

Theoretically, WWE could host Money in the Bank at the Performance Center on the scheduled date if Florida opts not to extend the stay at home order

