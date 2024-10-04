WWE on Netflix: Early International Launch Date Revealed

WWE is migrating to Netflix. This past January, the global leader in sports-entertainment inked a ten-year deal with Netflix, the largest streaming service in the world, to bring flagship show WWE Monday Night Raw to the platform. Both parties have been overly enthusiastic about the partnership, with Netflix having ambitions to eventually host all of WWE's content, including monthly premium live events. For now, Peacock is the exclusive domestic home of the WWE tape library and monthly premium live events, but Netflix already has the ball rolling in that department in the international realm. As of this writing, WWE Bad Blood, WWE's next premium live event, is set to stream on Netflix in Brazil.

WWE's International Netflix Launch Date Revealed

(Photo: WWE, Netflix)

Overseas markets are getting into the WWE x Netflix party a little early.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax revealed that WWE content will hit international Netflix accounts on January 3rd, 2025.

"We're about to be in 80% of the world, coming up in January. I just was told that technically January 3rd is the international launch for WWE on Netflix, and then January 6th is here in the United States for Raw to go to Netflix," Jax said. "It's going to be huge. That's something that we've never had."

This gives international accounts a three-day head start on Netflix in the United States. The first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw to stream live on Netflix will be the January 6th, 2025 edition.

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix," Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said upon the acquisition. "By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports-entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

"This deal is transformative," TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro added. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."