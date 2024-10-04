WWE's Netflix Partnership Starts Early: Bad Blood Airing on Netflix in International Market

WWE makes its biggest broadcast pivot in company history next year. Come January 2025, WWE will begin streaming WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix, shifting its flagship show off of traditional cable television for the first time in its three decades of airing. The price tag resulted in WWE's most lucrative television deal yet, as Netflix paid over $5 billion for ten years of WWE Monday Night Raw with an option to extend an additional ten years or opt out after five. Netflix executives have big ambitions for WWE content, as top brass from the streaming service have flirted with the idea of eventually hosting premium live events.

Netflix Airing WWE Bad Blood in Brazil

(Photo: WWE)

Those premium live event hopes are beginning early in one international market.

Netflix in Brazil lists WWE Bad Blood airing live on its platform this Saturday, October 5th. As of this writing, Brazil is the only market to be hosting the premium live event on Netflix. Domestically, WWE Bad Blood will stream on Peacock, as the sports-entertainment giant remains contracted to the NBCUniversal streamer until 2026.

Verified with a VPN that in Brazil it does appear WWE Bad Blood will air live on Netflix on Saturday.



I tried a few other countries in South America but it didn’t appear when I searched like it did in Brazil. https://t.co/JUodNCJ7kl pic.twitter.com/wIs9ButxIV — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 4, 2024

"That's where the world's going. It's easy for our fan base,"Triple H said earlier this year in regards to migrating the WWE fanbase to Netflix. "We have a long history of changing locations and a massive amount of our people, like 95% of our audience, just completely comes with us. I think this will be no different."

"It's a great entertainment product so having something that we can have on weekly 52 weeks a year," Netflix VP of Nonfiction Bandon Riegg said in February. "It has a very passionate, dedicated fanbase and I think many of those we have on Netflix as members already. The beauty, to me, is they're going to be able to tap into a much larger audience. Introducing it to a new set of fans as well as servicing existing fans that were either already Netflix subscribers or will come over. Either way is a win. The truth is we don't know how much bigger it can get."

WWE Monday Night Raw premieres on Netflix in January 2025. WWE Bad Blood goes down this Saturday, October 5th.

