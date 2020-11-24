New Day Retain Raw Tag Team Championships in Bizarre Defense on WWE Raw

✖

The New Day successfully retained the Raw Tag Team Championships once again on this week's Monday Night Raw, but the circumstances were a bit out of the ordinary. The match was booked after The Hurt Business mocked Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston backstage, saying they weren't bringing prestige to the titles after losing to The Street Profits at Survivor Series.

The match seemingly ended at first when Cedric Alexander pulled Kingston off the top rope, causing him to land awkwardly as he spilled to the outside. Shelton Benjamin started attacking Kingston but failed to get back in the ring before the referee's 10-count. The New Day tried to leave given that they retained the tag titles via champion's advantage but were goaded into restarting the match by MVP.

What the hell just happened?

Did WWE just call an audible?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2nEAcuhqu6 — GIFSkull III (Backup) - #SurvivorSeries (@SkullGIF) November 24, 2020

Following the restart, the heels then spent the bulk of the match attacking Kingston's injured knee. He eventually made the hot tag to Woods, who countered Benjamin's powerbomb attempt with a roll-up for the win.

This story is developing...