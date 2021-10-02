WWE Fans Furious Over The New Day Getting Split Up Again

WWE fans are furious that The New Day is being split up once again as a result of this year’s WWE Draft. The Draft offers one of the biggest shake ups across the Raw and SmackDown brands that we see in the entire year, and last year had hit fans pretty hard when Big E had been drafted to SmackDown while his New Day compatriots, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, had been drafted to Monday Night Raw. When Big E arrived at Monday Night Raw to cash in on Bobby Lashley and become the WWE Champion, fans thought the New Day was back together.

It was announce during the First Round of the WWE Draft this year that Big E would continue his run on Monday Night Raw, and fans were hoping this meant that the New Day would be sticking together. It was soon confirmed as part of the second round, however, that the New Day were going to be split up once again as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were both drafted to the SmackDown brand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This means that shortly after the three New Day members had been able to enjoy their reunion, and have a brief contest against the Hurt Business (which had WWE fans very excited about the future), now they will be forced to work on different brands once again. Naturally, WWE fans are furious over this choice and they have taken to social media to share their displeasure.

The Draft picks don’t take effect until after the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view this month so there’s still some time to enjoy some time with them together. Read on to see what fans are saying about the WWE splitting up the New Day during this year’s WWE Draft, and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

