Watch: The Street Profits and Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Swap WWE Tag Team Championships

The WWE Draft caused a bit of confusion this week, as newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were drafted to Raw, while the Raw Tag Team Champions the Street Profits were chosen to go to SmackDown. Midway through this week's Adam Pearce came forward with a solution and had the two teams trade their championship belts.

Woods and Kingston, just days removed from being unwillingly split up from Big E, were then challenged to a tag title match by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for later in the evening.

While it's unclear if this gives The New Day their 10th reign as tag team champions, it does mean Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have reached a major milestone. The pair have officially now held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team championships. The only other team to ever accomplish that feat were The Revival, who now go by FTR in All Elite Wrestling.