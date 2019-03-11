WWE’s New Signings Includes Impact Wrestling’s Robbie E, Manager Stokely Hathaway

WWE announced three new talent signings on Monday, bringing in former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E, independent wrestling manager Stokely Hathaway and second-generation wrestler Cal Bloom.

The company announced the signing via a press release on WWE.com, followed by a quick biography on all three men.

The most famous of the three is Robbie E, real name Robert Strauss, who wrestled for Impact Wrestling from 2010-17. His most well-known was in the early 2010s as a parody of the Jersey Shore reality series, which eventually evolved into him teaming with former Big Brother contestant Jessie Godderz as the BroMans. Across his seven years he won the TNA World Tag Team Championships twice, the TNA Television Championship once and the X Division Championship once. He parted ways with the company in September 2017 and stayed on the independent circuit prior to being signed by WWE.

Hathaway is well known to indie wrestling fans as a comedic manager for various wrestlers in Ring of Honor, EVOLVE and Beyond Wrestling.

“Although trained for the ring, Hathaway gained a reputation in recent years for wheeling and dealing on behalf of other wrestlers,” the press release read. “The notoriously outspoken Hathaway has represented clients in several promotions throughout the U.S., from EVOLVE Wrestling to the New England-based Beyond Wrestling. He hails from New York City.”

Bloom is joining the WWE Performance Center as a rookie but is billed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds and is the son of former WWF wrestler Wayne Bloom.

“Bloom, meanwhile, brings a sports-entertainment pedigree to the Performance Center,” WWE.com explained. “The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder is the son of former WWE Superstar Wayne Bloom, who wrestled as “Beau Beverly” in the early 1990s. The younger Bloom played tight end at the University of Central Florida, making four Bowl Game appearances (including UCF’s Fiesta Bowl win against Baylor University). He also received the team’s Iron Knight Award for strongest player after bench-pressing 500 pounds, a record for UCF tight ends. Although he hasn’t yet had a match, the 25-year-old Bloom has received training from his father Wayne, WWE alumnus Ken Kennedy and famed wrestling coach Brad Rheingans.”

This trio is just the latest in a long list of signings WWE has already made in 2019. Earlier signings include Walter (who is already in a title match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: New York), Impact Wrestling’s Trevor Lee, indie wrestler Jonah Rock and Rachael Ellering, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer and manager Paul Ellering.