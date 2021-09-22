WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week’s Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women’s champion down in NXT, then went after Jax’s injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.

WWE provided an update on Wednesday, stating that Jax would be out with a dislocated elbow and would be out of action following surgery. It’s unclear if Jax is legitimately injured or if this was simply WWE’s way of writing her off TV.

Jax was recently criticized by fans for seemingly working stiff during a match with Charlotte Flair, a criticism that has often been lobbed at her. She talked about how negative fans can be towards her on social media in an interview with TalkSport last year.

“I feel like every person or character who would say ‘oh, whatever they say doesn’t bother me’ are kind of lying. Because I am working for the approval of an audience. Whether it be hating or loving, I want their reaction,” Jax said.

“So when you’re on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It’s like ‘wow, all I’m seeing is negativity.’ But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe – like when I get to see the crowd and fans – I know that’s just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody,” she added.

