When NXT was rebooted as NXT 2.0 back in mid-September fans had a question about WWE’s developmental brand that went unanswered — would NXT TakeOver events still be a thing? There hasn’t been one since NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam weekend in August and there’s been no mention of the annual NXT TakeOver: WarGames event that’s usually saved for Survivor Series weekend. PWInsider then dropped a report last month that there were no more NXT events listed on WWE’s calendar beyond the recent Halloween Havoc special that aired on USA.

However, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported on Monday via multiple sources that NXT has a pay-per-view planned for December. 5. Whether or not it will keep the TakeOver name remains unknown.

Following the initial NXT Arrival event on the WWE Network, NXT TakeOvers became a somewhat regular event on the Black and Gold brand’s calendar. The event started touring alongside major WWE pay-per-views beginning with NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in August 2015, but following NXT TakeOver: Portland the event had to be shunted back inside Full Sail Live during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then moved to WWE’s Performance Center, now dubbed the Capitol Wrestling Center, beginning with NXT TakeOver 31.

Last week’s Halloween Havoc saw nearly ever title on the brand change hands. Toxic Attraction won both the NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Championships and Imeprium captured the NXT Tag Team Championships from MSK. The only champion to survive the night with the gold was Tommaso Ciampa, successfully defeating the young upstart Bron Breakker.

WWE president Nick Khan discussed NXT’s reboot during SummerSlam weekend while speaking with Ariel Helwani.

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. What we found — it’s part of why we did the tryout yesterday — what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE Superstars, is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars,” Khan said.

“In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel — and we believe — because of a lot of the indie wrestlers, if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now. We don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great, young talent,” he continued.