Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite July 22 Episodes

This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling saw the fallout from NXT's Great American Bash event as well as the AEW special, Fight for the Fallen. Keith Lee retained both of his NXT Championships against Dominik Dijakovic, Jon Moxley beat Brian Cage to keep his AEW World Championship and Io Shirai defeated Tegan Nox to remain NXT Women's Champion, only for Dakota Kai to attack her from behind to close the show. As of now both NXT and AEW have announced a combined eight matches for their July 22 episodes, and we've collected all of them in the list below.

