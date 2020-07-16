Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite July 22 Episodes
This week's lineup of Wednesday night wrestling saw the fallout from NXT's Great American Bash event as well as the AEW special, Fight for the Fallen. Keith Lee retained both of his NXT Championships against Dominik Dijakovic, Jon Moxley beat Brian Cage to keep his AEW World Championship and Io Shirai defeated Tegan Nox to remain NXT Women's Champion, only for Dakota Kai to attack her from behind to close the show. As of now both NXT and AEW have announced a combined eight matches for their July 22 episodes, and we've collected all of them in the list below.
Which show will you be watching next week? Let us know down in the comments!
AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs TBA
Great night - @SonnyKissXO was on!
I look forward to our next dance.
Open challenge next week...who will it be? https://t.co/WRq2n478d3— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 16, 2020
Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic
New champion, same countdown.
Tick tock. ⏳❌#WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross @RealKeithLee @DijakovicWWE pic.twitter.com/zIXAfrEvv0— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020
Falls Count Anywhere: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade
Next Week #AEWDynamite@theAdamPage v @Alan_V_Angels w/@ThisBrodieLee
Falls Count Anywhere@youngbucks v @andycomplains & @BraxtonSutter@luchasaurus & @boy_myth_legend v @IAmJericho & @RealJakeHager@RealIvelisse v @DiamanteLAX@CodyRhodes #TNTChampionship Challenge
& More pic.twitter.com/prE5e9QMnk— Joe Scott (@JoeScottGraps) July 16, 2020
Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis
.@RobertStoneWWE wants to make it up to @KillianDain? Making a match between The #BeastOfBelfast and @DexterLumis would be a good start. #WWENXT @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/ED5Y0wxAIK— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020
Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy
Never thought we'd be so excited to see @orangecassidy give the thumbs DOWN but here we are 😱 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Pge8QxVlRD— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020
Hangman Page vs. Five
You thought this was a game huh? The Dark Angel of the Dark Order is coming for you Hangman. pic.twitter.com/vMrFibC4Sc— Five (@Alan_V_Angels) July 16, 2020
Ivelisse vs. Diamante
LA PROXIMA SEMANA EN #AEWDynamite
IVELISSE 🆚 DIAMANTÉ— Royal Wrestling 👑 (@RoyalWrestling_) July 16, 2020
LUCHASAURUS & JUNGLE BOY 🆚 JAKE HAGER & CHRIS JERICHO
ADAM "HANGMAN"PAGE 🆚 FIVE (c/BRODIE LEE)
YOUNG BUCKS 🆚 THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE
DEFENSA DEL TNT CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/gJOyqmeg1x
MJF vs. TBA
This match most certainly has interesting implications.
I’ll be watching. https://t.co/mtIm3SXZi9— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2020
