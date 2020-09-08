Everything Announced for NXT's Sept. 8 and AEW Dynamite's Sept. 9 Episodes

NXT and AEW Dynamite will run unopposed once again this week, as NXT's "Super Tuesday II" event has been pushed up to Tuesday night due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network. Following the tie at the end of last week's hour-long Iron Man Match, Finn Balor and Adam Cole will battle for the vacated NXT Championship. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez will finally clash after weeks of feuding inside the confines of a Steel Cage.

The following night will see the first episode of AEW Dynamite since this past weekend's All Out pay-per-view. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will cut a promo about his upcoming title bout with Lance Archer, Brodie Lee will defend the TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes and Matt Hardy will give a health update following his scary fall during the Broken Rules Match at All Out, which controversially restarted after Hardy was seemingly knocked out.

