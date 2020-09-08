Everything Announced for NXT's Sept. 8 and AEW Dynamite's Sept. 9 Episodes
NXT and AEW Dynamite will run unopposed once again this week, as NXT's "Super Tuesday II" event has been pushed up to Tuesday night due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network. Following the tie at the end of last week's hour-long Iron Man Match, Finn Balor and Adam Cole will battle for the vacated NXT Championship. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez will finally clash after weeks of feuding inside the confines of a Steel Cage.
The following night will see the first episode of AEW Dynamite since this past weekend's All Out pay-per-view. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will cut a promo about his upcoming title bout with Lance Archer, Brodie Lee will defend the TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes and Matt Hardy will give a health update following his scary fall during the Broken Rules Match at All Out, which controversially restarted after Hardy was seemingly knocked out.
NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole
.@FinnBalor and @AdamColePro's battle for the #NXTTitle will kick off #NXTSuperTuesday II next week on @USA_Network! #WWENXT https://t.co/vTeTQOz8eu— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 4, 2020
Super Tuesday 2— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 7, 2020
Bálor vs Cole @USA_Network @btsportwwe pic.twitter.com/3vIIt3y1PL
At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II. pic.twitter.com/NGHESRA2lI— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 6, 2020
Steel Cage Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez
It's @RealMMartinez vs.@RheaRipley_WWE in a STEEL CAGE next week on #WWENXT! #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/D2kkuBhuEl— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020
Roderick Strong vs. Killian Dain
.@KillianDain goes one-on-one with @roderickstrong tomorrow night at #NXTSuperTuesday II!
📺: #WWENXT 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/82hQzTZOZ6— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2020
Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory
.@bronsonreedwwe will get his hands on @austintheory1 on #NXTSuperTuesday II, THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #WWENXT https://t.co/TrTb1OGwil— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 5, 2020
Matt Hardy Status Update
LIVE on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville..
I SPEAK. pic.twitter.com/E52ewNaeAd— MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 8, 2020
AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes
Short week. Preparing with all my everything for this #TNTTitle opportunity Wednesday night #AEWDynamite— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 7, 2020
There will be a changing of the guard. @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3PyrCNjUiA
Kip Sabian Announces His Best Man
ALL OUT EXCLUSIVE@TheKipSabian & @ThePenelopeFord have a special announcement this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/h36yvHPLEx— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020