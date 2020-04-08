Triple H Talks NXT’s Ratings Losing Streak Against AEW Dynamite

Since Jan. 1, AEW Dynamite has brought in a higher viewership than NXT ever single week that the two shows have been going head-to-head. WWE‘s Black and Gold Brand will try to stop that streak from reaching 15 weeks tonight, as two matches that were originally scheduled for the now-scrapped NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay — Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano and a six-woman ladder match to become NXT Women’s Champion No. 1 Contender — will headline the show. As part of the build of for the night, Triple H sat down with Sports Illustrated and flat-out addressed NXT bein unable to topple the young promotion.

“I’m a believer in the long-term game,” Triple H said. “You create the right product, and over time, people will find it. I think back to Monday nights years ago, and it looks different now, but there were periods of time when WWE was putting on much better shows and the content was much better, but we were still getting beat. We were not winning ‘the war,’ but we stayed true to who we were.

“If it’s a flash and it’s exciting at first but you can’t maintain it, then it loses that pizzazz. It’s long-term duration, for me, that’s how you win. I’ve been saying it since the beginning — I’m not concerned about those numbers week-to-week. It’s about trying to put out the best show you can every week.”

Ever since the two shows started competing on Oct. 2, 2019, NXT has won the viewership battle just three times, two of which came when NXT was battling both the Raw and SmackDown rosters for “brand supremacy” at Survivor Series.

Both shows this week were taped in advance this week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. AEW reportedly has all of its content up until Double or Nothing (which might be in jeopardy) taped, while WWE will start taping weeks worth of NXT later this week.

Over on AEW, this week’s show will feature Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends, Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker and the first match in the TNT Championship tournament — Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears.

