WWE NXT: All the Matches Confirmed for Next Week (May 31)

The road to In Your House continued during tonight's episode of WWE NXT, though we also had a few matches and segments solidified for next week's show. That included several angles for growing conflict between Tony D'Angelo's crew and Legado del Fantasma, with Santos Escobar being in action early on. We would then see D'Angelo responding to Escobar (who beat him last week) and announce that they would have a second meeting next week, but this time D'Angelo would head to Escobar's turf. Then we would see Elektra Lopez in action against Alba Fyre, and that would result in a match announcement for next week.

During an earlier segment, we saw Cora Jade talking with Roxanne Perez in the locker room, and while Perez was warming up for her match later in the night, Jade would head into the audience to watch Lopez's match. Jade ended up getting under the skin of Lopez by match's end, and that's why a match was booked for next week between the two.

We also saw a segment where North American Champion Cameron Grimes headed to the barbershop that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were at. He was carrying his Title and after Hayes taunted him a bit, Grimes came back with some barbs of his own, comparing him to NXT newcomer Nathan Frazer.

Grimes said that the word around the locker room was that Frazer that the better version of Hayes and could do everything Hayes could do and then some. Hayes was obviously annoyed by this, and Williams was in disbelief. Grimes then said that since this was widely known, it only made sense for Grimes to face Frazer to get warmed up for Hayes, since he was the better version after all, and he left Hayes and Williams looking shocked and frustrated.

We'll have to wait and see if that causes Hayes to get involved in that match between Frazer and Grimes, but there was also one more development in the Title picture. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter would deliver a beatdown to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne earlier in the night, and Wendy Choo would then attack Mandy Rose after her match against Indi Hartwell. Toxic Attraction was then challenged to both NXT Championship and NXT Women's Tag Team Championship matches, and Dolin and Jayne said that next week they would head into the ring with Chance and Carter and make it official, so it seems we might get a contract signing segment somewhere in the night.

