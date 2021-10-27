WWE NXT: All of the Costumes at Halloween Havoc

A new WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is officially in the books, and it was quite the night for NXT 2.0. By the end of the night three Championship titles had changed hands, a familiar face returned to the fold, and a new star debuted, though with it being Halloween season, many eyes were on all the costumes that NXT stars showed up in. Many started sharing their costumes on social media before the event, but there were plenty of costume reveals during the show and after as well, and we’ve rounded up all of the NXT costumes we could find in one handy place.

Some were inspired by classic characters like Dracula and Elivs, while others took on devils and skeletons. Others brought video game characters to life while others took inspiration from other stars in the NXT locker room. Chucky even got in on the fun, posing with some NXT stars before the night was over.

You can check out all of the costumes starting on the next slide, and if you missed the show, here are the results from tonight’s Halloween Havoc:

NXT Champion Tommaso CIampa defeated Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Io Shirai and Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta (Scareway To Hell)

NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defeated MSK (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

Cora Jade

https://twitter.com/CoraJadeWWE/status/1453062436634902537?s=20

Shotzi Blackheart with Chucky

https://twitter.com/ShotziWWE/status/1453141520031358979?s=20

Lash Legend

https://twitter.com/lashlegendwwe/status/1453179647315914755?s=20

Beth Phoenix

https://twitter.com/TheBethPhoenix/status/1453196443351719937?s=20

Kushida & Jiro – Creed Brothers

https://twitter.com/IkemenJiro_wwe/status/1453193178341904388?s=20

Robert Stone – Elvis

https://twitter.com/RobertStoneWWE/status/1453180672911331332?s=20

Tommaso Ciampa – God of War (Kratos)

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1453176511415169027?s=20

LA Knight and Grayson Waller – Draculas

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1453170151734628354?s=20

Franky Monet – Soldier

https://twitter.com/FrankyMonetWWE/status/1453167993287069705?s=20

Raquel Gonzalez – Jason

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1453164601588297735?s=20

Mandy Rose – Devil

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1453160723203362819?s=20

Franky Monet – Skeletons