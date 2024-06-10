WWE NXT Battleground: Nathan Frazer and Axiom Retain NXT Tag Team Championship Over the Good Brothers

WWE NXT Battleground is now in action, and Nathan Frazer and Axiom have managed to defeat the Good Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships! While Frazer and Axiom have been facing off against some notable teams through their run as the NXT Tag Team Champions so far, the two of them have come across their first real opponents as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have made it known that they want these titles as well. After approaching them for a couple of weeks, the Good Brothers then decided to just beat up the current champs in order to get their actual title opportunity at NXT Battleground.

The Good Brothers have subsequently been spending the last few weeks stomping Frazer and Axiom at every opportunity after the tag champs had purposefully been ignoring them, and it's all come to a head with the first real test for the champs themselves. Facing off against such a veteran team meant that Frazer and Axiom would need to dig deep in order to find a way to win, and ultimately that's what they did as their speed and unwillingness to give up meant that they were able to beat the Good Brothers and retain.

NXT Battleground Start Time, Match Card, and Results

This was only one of many huge matches slated throughout the evening as all of the NXT Championship titles are on the line (including a brand new one), so it's only a matter of seeing who ends up becoming the winners at the end of the day. With so many variables, and a long Summer to go for NXT, it's only a matter of time before we see how NXT will be shaken up heading into the future.

If you wanted to tune into the newest premium live event, it is now live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, NXT Battleground is currently streaming with Peacock. The match card and results for NXT Battleground break down as such: