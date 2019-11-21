Photo: Becky Lynch Reveals She's at Full Sail Live for NXT Tonight

✖

Triple H closed out Monday Night Raw this week with an open challenge to the wrestlers of both Raw and SmackDown — the doors are open, we dare you to come and try an invade our home. Based on her Twitter profile, it looks like Becky Lynch took him up on that challenge. The reigning Raw Women's Champion posted a photo outside of Full Sail Live down in Orlando less than an hour before Wednesday night's edition of NXT got underway, indicating she'll appear on tonight's show. Lynch is booked to face both Shayna Baszler and Bayley in a champion vs. champion triple threat match at Survivor Series on Sunday, and she's been the victim of a few sneak attacks from Baszler in recent weeks.

"I wonder if the old place is the same..." Lynch wrote. "The Man" wrestled in NXT from 2013-15 before jumping to the Raw roster alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks as part of the "Women's Revolution."

Triple H teased on his media conference call on Wednesday morning that a number of top WWE stars were on their way to Orlando, so it's highly likely that Lynch isn't the only one who makes a surprise appearance.

On top of the impending invasion, NXT has announced a tag match between The Revival and The Undisputed Era as well as a ladder match between Adam Cole and Dominik Dijakovic to determine which team gets the advantage in Saturday night's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

