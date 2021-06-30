NXT's Bronson Reed Questions Future After Losing NXT North American Championship

✖

Bronson Reed lost the NXT North American Championship to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in the main event of this week's NXT, leaving the big man questioning his future on the Black & Gold Brand. Between Reed's sudden loss, his involvement in dark matches at Raw and SmackDown tapings recently and reports that Vince McMahon is looking to bring up some promising talent to freshen up Raw and SmackDown's stagnant booking, many fans believe Reed is on his way up to the main roster. As of now, no such move has been officially confirmed.

"My fans, my friends, my family. My wife. I failed you. I'm sorry. Now what?" Reed wrote. A quick glance at some of the responses shows how fans are expecting a main roster call-up any day now. Reed signed with WWE back in January 2019, but it wasn't until he started pursuing the North American title in mid-2020 that he found his footing in the company. Reed's lone title reign, which started in mid-May when he beat then-champion Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match, lasted a mere 42 days.

I'm sorry. Now what?@WWENXT — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) June 30, 2021

But like with any NXT wrestler who gets called up, there's always the chance Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team won't know what to do with Reed regardless of his connection with fans. Aleister Black, a former NXT Champion who was released by the company earlier this month, explained why the move to the main roster is difficult for so many during an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions.

"I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen," Black said. "Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel the main roster a lot of people think that they know Vince's [McMahon's] vision, they haven't closely followed the people that are being brought up. Vince sees individuals and is completely mesmerized by them. And then when he has them he's like, 'All right, where do I place you?' I feel the time spent with 'where do I place you?' kind of loses it because it taking too long for people to be placed. Whether that's because the rotation is too quick or people don't have a creative vision coming in or people rely too much on letting the main roster do your creative work for you, who knows?

"I think it's a combination of both, I don't believe in one party always being the complete blame for everything," he continued. "When you come in you're a professional, you need to have a vision for yourself. You need to have a vision, you need to have ideas continuously. Even when you're not empty-handed, it just sometimes doesn't always translate the way that you want it to translate. Or it doesn't go with the vision that you want it to go. Because at the end of the day there's one man in charge of the vision, and if that vision doesn't pan out the way that it should pan out it's hard to stay afloat."