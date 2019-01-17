Why WWE Gave Recent Batch of NXT Call-Ups Unceremonious Debuts

In the past, WWE has gone out of their way to give NXT call-ups loud debuts on the main roster. But this recent group of NXT graduates has only had fleeting appearances on camera, much to the dismay of their fans. However, this is apparently a new WWE philosophy.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon wants these new NXT faces to become familiar to WWE’s fanbase before assigning them plans. Typically, NXT stars will have dramatic debuts with full entrances usually paired with a few squash matches. But that hasn’t translated to a great success rate as it’s not unusual to see an NXT call-up flounder for several weeks, sometimes several months, on the main roster before garnering any momentum.

So instead of giving EC3, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery 10-minutes of stardom every episode of Raw or SmackDown, WWE is letting them hang in the background.

While Cross did work a match on Raw it wasn’t her first appearance on WWE TV. The rest of the crew has been featured in backstage segments sometimes as extras for the scene. WWE used a similar tactic for Elias when he first came around. Instead of giving him matches, or even his patented mini-concerts, Elias would be seen from time to time skulking around the arena with his guitar. So when he did finally show up in the ring WWE had already established his presence for multiple weeks.

The important thing at play here is that WWE seems to understand the distinction between NXT and WWE audiences. While NXT has proven they can create cult heroes, all too often do they fall flat on the main roster. However, the problem likely has little to do with talent, more so with packaging. A new star showing up and beating a few jobbers isn’t much to remember. But in WWE’s eyes, if a new toy can be dangled in front of the audience for multiple weeks, they’ll want to see them in the ring.

WWE has taken some criticism for the slow play of this new NXT class, but it looks like they’re committed to the new approach. Even more, it looks like this new batch from the Yellow Brand is able to flip between Raw and SmackDown, unlike other WWE Superstars.

So it looks like WWE’s mantra will be flexible and patient for NXT grads from now on – and we’re all for it.