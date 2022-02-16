WWE NXT’s Carmelo Hayes Retains North American Title in Outstanding Vengeance Day Battle

WWE NXT Vengeance Day got off to a hot start, and things kept rolling with the North American Championship match between Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes. Grimes predicted he would win gold in 2022, so he was amped for the match, and yes, let Hayes know he was going to…the…moon! Hayes wasn’t buying though, and the two then locked up. They traded holds a bit and escaped covers until Grimes finally gained the upper hand with a hold that grounded Hayes and put pressure on his shoulderand arm.

Hayes escaped and locked in a similar hold on Grimes, and then they traded holds again until Grimes slammed into Hayes with a clothesline. Grimes then evaded Hayes with a cartwheel and they then traded kicks until Grimes sent Hayes flying in the air.

Hayes hit Grimes and then punched him, and then Hayes evaded another move and punished Grimes with a clothesline and a huge kick to the back of the head. Hayes then hit a Fadeaway on Grimes. Grimes would mount small comebacks but Hayes would always kill the momentum, locking in holds and wearing Grimes down (and even getting some help from Trick at times).

Grimes south some breathing room by kicking Hayes back and then both were on the ground after colliding and twisting in the air. Grimes got a second wind and they exchanged punches in the middle of the ring, Grimes hit a dropkick and then built some momentum with charges and then hard slam to the mat, but Hayes just kicked out at the last minute.

Hayes then hit a massive move on Grimes but Grimes kicked somehow kicked out.Hayes celebrated a bit and Grimes got a kick in and then he hit another one but Hayes kicked out once again right before 3.

Then Williams tried to get involved but Grimes dodged Hayes and they almost collided. Grimes then slammed Hayes down and then finished off Williams, and then he went for the pin but Hayes kicked out right before 3. Then Grimes sent Williams hard to the floor again but Hayes got the best of him outside of the ring. Then Hayes went for the pin but Grimes kicked out and then Hayes went for a submission but Grimes crawled towards the ropes. Williams went to pull the ropes but the referee saw him and broke up the hold. Hayes went high and then got the better of Grimes one more time, and it was just enough to get the pin and seal the win for the NXT 2.0 star. Hayes has retained his title.

Here is the current card for NXT Vengeance Day:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) vs Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Creed Brothers vs MSK

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs Tony D’Angelo

