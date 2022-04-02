WWE NXT Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions at Stand And Deliver

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver got things started early on WrestleMania weekend, as the first match of the day was for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. The recently reunited Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai took on Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin for the Tag Team Titles, and there’s a lot of baggage between these two teams. Gonzalez and Kai both have issues with Toxic Attraction, and they also wanted to regain the Titles they so quickly lost after they won them the first time around. With a little assist from Wendy Choo along the way, Gonzalez and Kai were able to emerge victorious, and they are your new Women’s Tag Team Champions!

Kai and Gonzalez reunited as a team on the previous episode of NXT after Gonzalez ran in to drive Toxic Attraction off after Kai was already fighting with them. They then looked at each other for a minute and then shook hands and soon Kai ran in for a full hug. A lot has happened between them, but they were friends once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kai famously turned on Gonzalez after Gonzalez had become NXT Women’s Champion, and since then they’ve feuded and teamed up with other people, as Gonzalez most recently teamed up with Cora Jade and Kai with Wendy Choo.

Choo and Kai made it to the Dusty Cup Tournament Finals but fell to Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai, who cashed in their title shot for the Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Women’s Championship against Mandy Rose and Cora Jade. Now Gonzalez and Kai have reclaimed Championship Gold, and their second chance has already gotten off to a grand start.

We’ll have to wait and see who Gonzalez and Kai take on next for the Titles, but it’s good to have them back together, at least for a little while. Both stars have been rumored for Raw and SmackDown call-ups for a while now, so who knows how long they’ll stay in NXT.

