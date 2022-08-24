WWE NXT Fans Losing Their Minds Over InDex Reunion and Possible Future on Raw

A few weeks ago WWE fans were shocked to learn that Dexter Lumis had been brought back to WWE after being previously released under the old Vince McMahon umbrella. These days it's Triple H leading Talent Relations and WWE creative, and we've seen a number of returns in the past few weeks in addition to Lumis. When he initially returned fans were excited to see him referenced on NXT by Indi Hartwell, which brought their romantic storyline InDex back into the limelight. That was just a prelude to what happened tonight though, as Lumis actually made his NXT return and reunited with Hartwell, and while it didn't end the way many were hoping, fans everywhere were beyond excited to see InDex return, and they were also excited about Hartwell possibly moving to Raw alongside Lumis.

Hartwell had a match against Blair Davenport during tonight's episode, and unfortunately, Davenport would defeat Hartwell. After coming back from break Hartwell was sitting ringside and delivered a promo about being in the same place despite trying to step into another level and move her career forward. The crowd was supporting her and then Lumis shocked everyone.

Lumis crawled into the ring and Hartwell did the same, and they met in the middle of the ring. They shared a kiss and then Lumis stood outside of the ring and caught her, walking her out of the ring and backstage. Later in the night we then saw Lumis give Hartwell a note before heading outside, where police cars were waiting to arrest him.

The note said Goodbye Indi (For Now...) I Love You Forever. Some have started thinking Hartwell could follow Lumis to Raw, and they could make for an interesting addition to the red brand and help out both the men and women's divisions. Others think that perhaps this was just a way to bring closure to this particular story since that didn't happen before Lumis was previously released, but we'll have to wait and see. You can check out the reactions starting on the next slide!

What did you think of the return of InDex? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!