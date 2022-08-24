WWE NXT Fans Losing Their Minds Over InDex Reunion and Possible Future on Raw
A few weeks ago WWE fans were shocked to learn that Dexter Lumis had been brought back to WWE after being previously released under the old Vince McMahon umbrella. These days it's Triple H leading Talent Relations and WWE creative, and we've seen a number of returns in the past few weeks in addition to Lumis. When he initially returned fans were excited to see him referenced on NXT by Indi Hartwell, which brought their romantic storyline InDex back into the limelight. That was just a prelude to what happened tonight though, as Lumis actually made his NXT return and reunited with Hartwell, and while it didn't end the way many were hoping, fans everywhere were beyond excited to see InDex return, and they were also excited about Hartwell possibly moving to Raw alongside Lumis.
Hartwell had a match against Blair Davenport during tonight's episode, and unfortunately, Davenport would defeat Hartwell. After coming back from break Hartwell was sitting ringside and delivered a promo about being in the same place despite trying to step into another level and move her career forward. The crowd was supporting her and then Lumis shocked everyone.
IT HAPPENED!!!#InDex FOREVER!!! 🤯❤️🤯❤️#WWENXT @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/tXl2qjgQ9D— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022
Lumis crawled into the ring and Hartwell did the same, and they met in the middle of the ring. They shared a kiss and then Lumis stood outside of the ring and caught her, walking her out of the ring and backstage. Later in the night we then saw Lumis give Hartwell a note before heading outside, where police cars were waiting to arrest him.
The note said Goodbye Indi (For Now...) I Love You Forever. Some have started thinking Hartwell could follow Lumis to Raw, and they could make for an interesting addition to the red brand and help out both the men and women's divisions. Others think that perhaps this was just a way to bring closure to this particular story since that didn't happen before Lumis was previously released, but we'll have to wait and see. You can check out the reactions starting on the next slide!
A roller coaster of #InDex emotions... 😘💔😢🚔— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022
IT'S NOT FAIR.#WWENXT @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/JnJpaJgYA6
What did you think of the return of InDex? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Beth Phoenix - So Proud
prevnext
#wwenxt pic.twitter.com/WkJVvkDvpK— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 24, 2022
This Is Perfect
prevnext
#NXT this is perfect. #InDex is back together— Donald ™ Now With Ltd Ed. Mask Accessory $29.99 (@DonaldGoldKY) August 24, 2022
Meanwhile
prevnext
meanwhile, on NXT… the InDex reunion ;__;
“Beth Phoenix must be running laps right now!”— Briidget’s Testhement (@LaMystika) August 24, 2022
Welcome To Raw
prevnext
Beautiful way to wrap up Indi Hartwell's NXT run. Welcome to Monday Night Raw, InDex! #WWENXT— Viper (@ViperXero) August 24, 2022
Take Indi With You
prevnext
I'm not watching NXT but I had to tweet about the Index reunion. Now take Indi with you to Raw Dexter. pic.twitter.com/B25IhAs1zT— 𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼𝓮𝔂𝔂 (@heelbex_theman) August 24, 2022
Jack And Rose
prevnext
InDex are basically my Jack and Rose #nxt pic.twitter.com/N8h7xaYWrg— Anthony (@adheller) August 24, 2022
Closure
prevnext
I love that HHH had Dexter Lumis go back to NXT to get his bride. Seems like a way to move Indi up and get closure to the InDex storyline that got cut when Lumis was fired before. #NXT pic.twitter.com/UmnPkOh1gR— Kenneth McAndrew (@kmac23va) August 24, 2022
InDex Forever
prevnext
OMG YES INDEX IS FOREVER!!!!! 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍🥰😍🥰😍 #nxt #INDEX— MAEVE (@msdancewwe) August 24, 2022
Love
prev
INDEX❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQIG41Q7ui— Miss Nxt 👑The Queen Of Nxt👑/twichssugermama (@NxtMiss) August 24, 2022