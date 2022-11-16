WWE NXT Fans Raving Over Booker T's Amazing North American Title Contract Signing
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is set to throw down against Carmelo Hayes, but before the match, the two stars had to sign the contract to make it official, and the proceedings would be overseen by announcer and WWE Legend Booker T. This is the first contract signing segment that Booker T has officiated since joining the NXT Commentary team, and it ended up being one for the books. Not only were Lee and Hayes (as well as Trick Williams) on fire, but Booker T was hilarious, dishing out catchphrases and funny moments all throughout, and fans were absolutely raving about it. You can check out some of those reactions starting on the next slide.
Lee and Hayes were on their A game, hitting each other with some solid promos and some entertaining jabs. Booker T would keep things moving and was great at getting good answers from both stars, and then the usual chaos happened where both stars got in each other's faces, which typically leads to someone going through a table.
"You can save that drama for your mama!"@BookerT5x wants @WesLee_WWE and @Carmelo_WWE to leave it all in the ring next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/HA5A9vR8yv— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2022
That didn't happen here though, as Booker T got in both of their faces and told them it wasn't happening. Then he delivered the effortless line "you can save that drama for your mama", and you really can't help but smile. Hopefully, Booker T does all of these moving forward, because this was fantastic, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.
What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
The Classics
"Save yo drama for yo mama"
Booker T pulling out the old stuff! #WWENXT— Patrick Mercier 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@PMercier31) November 16, 2022
100
Booker T spittin 😂💯 #WWENXT— Deano Ace (イーグルズエッジ) (@UnsocialEagleDX) November 16, 2022
In Their Place
BOOKER PUTTING THEM IN THEIR PLACE LMAO #WWENXT— DEE (@TheDEEsciple) November 16, 2022
Fire
Booker T 🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣 #WWENXT— Jen (also jenmisstx on IG) never paying $8 (@jenmisstx) November 16, 2022
Greatness
This is a great segment.#WWENXT— Metalhead_Joe (@joseph_quartaro) November 16, 2022
Hilarious
Booker is hilarious in this segment 😂 #WWENXT— Triston G. (@thetjgillon) November 16, 2022
Class
This is one of the Best Contract Signings I've seen so far and @BookerT5x got that CLASS! Much respect to all superstars in that ring they are the future of this industry sitting in the ring with a Legend in the Book Man #WWENXT @WWENXT @WesLee_WWE @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/XKnnMgT8aI— Bandito Chinchilla (@BanditoChinWWE) November 16, 2022
Save That Drama
“Save that drama for yo mama.” 🤣 #WWENXT— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) November 16, 2022
Same Energy
booker t be bringing that energy to #wwenxt like #patmcafee does to #smackdown— emilaclarkestan (@mirandasummerse) November 16, 2022
All The Fun
Booker is having the most fun. #WWENXT— Blade McG IV (SCM) (@Blade___McG) November 16, 2022