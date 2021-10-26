WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Will Any Championships Change Hands?

WWE’s NXT brand will host its first major event since its NXT 2.0 reboot this week with the Halloween Havoc special episode. After last year’s revival of the classic WCW pay-per-view received critical acclaim, this year’s horror-themed event will see four championships on the line including two “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” stipulations. Slasher horror icon Chucky of the Child’s Play series will also appear on the show as a special guest.

But will any of the four championships change hands? According to the latest odds from BetOnline, fans should expect it to happen at least once. Newly-crowned NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is actually walking into his first title defense as the underdog against the young upstart Bron Breakker and the oddsmakers expect the Toxic Attraction faction to walk out with at least some gold in their two matches. Check out the full betting lines below:

NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (+110) vs. Bron Breakker (-130)

Tommaso Ciampa (+110) vs. Bron Breakker (-130) NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez (-130) vs. Mandy Rose (+110) (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

Raquel Gonzalez (-130) vs. Mandy Rose (+110) (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal) NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK (-150) vs. Imperium (+110) (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

MSK (-150) vs. Imperium (+110) (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal) NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (+145) vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (+200) vs. Toxic Attraction (-110)

Ciampa, who won the NXT title for a second time when NXT 2.0 first launched, recently talked with ComicBook about the changes WWE’s developmental brand has recently undergone.

“So, personally, I was extremely excited for it, and that’s what I felt backstage throughout the entire week leading up and the day of especially. Just great morale, high energy. Just excitement all around,” Ciampa said. “And so many people who’ve been hungry for quite a while to make their debuts and make themselves known. And it’s kind of that sink or swim time right now for NXT 2.0 and for that roster and crop of guys and girls who’ve just been biding their time and waiting at the cusp, and now here they are. I watched the show back afterwards, I really thought it reminded so much of the NXT that I entered in 2015 where we’re watching so many of these performers who are developing right before our eyes. And there’s a flash of ‘veterans’. Myself, or Pete Dunne, or Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano. They’re still there, but as a whole, as a brand, you’re just watching a bunch of young unknowns who are going to introduce themselves to you live every week. And it’s a cool journey to be a part of.”

“Some fans weren’t too keen on the change from the black and gold, but I dug it, and so did Ciampa. “I do too, and I’ve heard some say, ‘Oh man, I don’t know how I like it.’ I bleed black and gold, but you want to throw a splash of rainbow in it, I’m all for it. I thought the logo looked cool. I thought the buckles, the ropes… I’m into it. So, I thought the song sounded great. I’m genuinely excited for it. I don’t have to put on a front or act for it because to me, it was like, Yeah, this feels right. This feels like the direction we should be headed in,” he added.