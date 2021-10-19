WWE Announces Crossover Between NXT’s Halloween Havoc and Chucky

Chucky, the star of the iconic horror slasher franchise and the new USA/Syfy series, will play a role in NXT 2.0’s first big event next week. USA confirmed during this week’s Monday Night Raw that Chucky will be the “special guest” during the Halloween Havoc special on Oct. 27. Brad Dourif, as usual, will be providing the voice for the murderous doll.

Surprisingly, this is far from the first crossover between the Child’s Play star and pro wrestling. USA aired a special segment during last week’s Raw that had Chucky commenting on various wrestlers and he famously interacted with Rick Steiner on an October 1998 episode of WCW Monday Nitro as a promotion for Bride of Chucky. Steiner’s son, Bron Breakker, will be challenging Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship in the show’s main event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/USA_Network/status/1450256566960148484?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Other matches announced for the show include NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose in a Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal match and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In an interview with ComicBook ahead of Chucky‘s series premiere, franchise writer Don Mancini opened up about how the show felt like a way to “reclaim” the character after the attempted reboot back in 2019.

“I did, sure, because there was no way of knowing how that could impact what we’ve been doing for decades at Universal,” Mancini said of the reboot. “And there was worry about it, it wasn’t just me. It was also powers that be at the studio, like how much appetite is there going to be for this character? And if that movie had broken out, if it had been successful, then it could have harmed our plans. Fortunately, that didn’t happen.”

“Honestly, I’m at a point in my life where the main emotion I feel at junctures like that is just relief and gratitude that we got to make our show,” Mancini continued. “Seems like people are liking it. All good. I don’t bear any resentment particularly against any of the people involved in that movie. They were doing a job. Although the producers, maybe I can bear a grudge for a while longer.”