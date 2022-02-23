WWE NXT’s Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray Move Into Women’s Dusty Cup Semi-Finals Round

Tonight’s WWE NXT kicked off the Women’s Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic, and up first were the teams of Kay Lee Ray and Io Shiri vs Lash Legend and Amari Miller. Legend put her impressive power on display early, clotheslining Shirai but Shirai threw Legend into the ropes and set her up for a 619. Shirai then landed on the mat after Legend caught her, but Shirai responded with a dropkick from up top. Miller tagged herself in but Shirai dodged it only to have her arm kicked out. Shirai responded by planting miller onto the mat and tagging in Ray.

Ray kicked her in the back and Shirai hit a dropkick and then Ray pinned her but she kicked out. Two chops followed and then Ray went for a suppler but Miller got a near-fall pin. Legend tagged herself in and hit a huge kick to the face of Ray.

Legend got a superkick from Ray and Ray went for the KLR Bomb and hit it. Ray hit a splash from the top and then knocked down Miller. Shirai then hit a moonsault from up top and collided with Legend, and that was enough for the pin and the win.

Now Shirai and Ray move onto the semi-finals, and so far they are the only ones to compete. Their opponent will be decided by the upcoming match between Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

As for the other side of the bracket, first up is a match between the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo. That will be followed by a match between the teams of Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs Yulisa Leon and Valentina Forez.

We’ll have to see who ends up declaring victory, but last time around it was Raquel Gonzalez standing tall with Dakota Kai. Hartwell and Pirotta have built up some momentum, and Catanzaro and Carter are more than overdue for a win in the tournament. Shirai and Ray and Kai and Choo are dark horses to win it all, but they certainly could.

Who do you think will win the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this year?