WWE NXT's Io Shirai Beats Sasha Banks With Help From Asuka at Great American Bash

Tonight's big Great American Bash main event for night 1 was none other than NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs The Boss Sasha Banks, who would be accompanied by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Banks and Bayley got decimated by Shirai after they started talking trash a few weeks ago in the ring, and Banks challenged Shirai to a one on one battle. Banks and Bayley rolled to the ring in style in a sweet ride accompanied by the adorable Ryu, while Io just came out with the NXT Championship around her waist, which is pretty sweet too. Once they got in the ring it was on, though it didn't take long for Bayley to interfere in the match, but despite her meddling, Shirai was able to get the win with the help of Asuka.

At one point Shirai had Banks up on the top rope, but Bayley went back to the car and honked the horn, distracting her and allowing Banks to throw her down hard on the mat. Banks kept up the momentum too, hitting Shirai with the knees and then stepping on her hand and stretching her other arm, followed by some painful-looking finger bending.

Banks kept it up, almost pinning Shirai, followed by another stretch hold. Shirai made a comeback here though, swinging Banks into the corner, but her comeback was cut short as she planted Shirai's face into the turnbuckle. Shirai bounced back once again though, springboarding banks completely over and sending her into the mat from the top turnbuckle hard.

Shirai tried for the pin but Banks kicked out, and Banks managed to counter another Shirai move, though Shirai eventually flipped Banks over and sent her reeling. Shirai continued her onslaught and seemed to tire Banks out, but Banks managed to counter and get Shriai's legs caught in the ropes. Banks went to put an end to Shirai, but Shirai dodged it, and Banks dodged her follow up attack. Banks followed it up with a Meteora, but Shirai kicked out right before 3.

Banks looked a little hurt, and Shirai capitalized, but Banks dodged the 619. They then traded blows, and Bayley lost her mind when Sasha caught Shirai on the top rope and hit her straight in the head with a vicious kick. Banks then sent her into the glass, and Shirai hit the floor hard.

Banks went for a flashy dive, but Shirai dodged it and locked in the submission. Banks crawled towards the ropes and this is when Bayley interfered, using the Championship belt as a way to throw the ref off and hit Shirai. Banks looked to have the win sealed up at this point, but as the ref reprimanded Bayley Asuka appeared from the side, and you guessed it, painted Sasha's face green.

Shirai used the opportunity to try and pin her but she kicked out, but she followed it up with another hit that was too much for Banks to overcome. Shirai would then pin Banks and get the win.

Here's the full card for tonight's episode.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (No. 1 Contender) - Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

You can find the official description for The Great American Bash night 1 below.

"The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT's present and its past as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.