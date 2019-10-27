Jordan Myles Blasts WWE for His First Official Shirt’s Design

NXT wrestler and former Ring of Honor star Jordan Myles (also known as ACH from his time on the independent scene) took to social media on Sunday to take a stand against WWE for their design of his first shirt. In a list of tweets Myles said he felt the shirt’s design — using the letters in his name as teeth for a smile design — was racially insensitive.

Myles, real name Albert Christian Hardie Jr., signed a developmental contract with WWE back in February. Over the summer he competed in the NXT Breakout Tournament and defeated Boa, Angel Garza and Cameron Grimes to earn a shot at any championship of his choosing. He selected Adam Cole’s NXT Championship, but came up short in a title match in September. He has not appeared on NXT television since.

“I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important,” Myles said. “If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH ‘vision’ of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter.”

Even though the shirt had already been pulled from WWE Shop, Myles would not relent.

I’ve used this shirt as fuel. I knew the shirt existed and my soul hasn’t been able to rest properly since I’ve laid eyes on it. My voice will be heard… my true opinion will be heard.. and MY PEOPLE will have their moment. https://t.co/uMErUAGr43 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

“Does it matter if the shirt was replace? The FACT that they even made the first one overshadows anything till WE get what we deserve,” Myles wrote in another response.

He also retweeted an image that bared a resemblance to the shirt’s design.

