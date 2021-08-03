✖

Karrion Kross has been appearing on Monday Night Raw for the past three weeks but finds himself with a 1-2 record on the Red Brand. He infamously lost his debut match to Jeff Hardy in a mere two minutes, then turned his attention to his old NXT rival Keith Lee while Hardy was pulled from television (he tested positive for COVID-19). Kross beat Lee last week, then took the pin midway through this week's episode when Lee hit a Spirit Bomb.

The champ's appearances on Raw have been mentioned on NXT programming (where he's been positioned as an unstoppable force), but the fact that he keeps losing matches hasn't been alluded to. Kross took to Twitter early Tuesday morning and wrote, "Out of the ring and back to the drawing board. Didn't go my way, But that was yesterday. And in this present moment, We can be on course to improving all things if we fully commit to the necessary process. Thank you #Chicago. It was good to see, hear and feel you again."

Kross was reportedly supposed to lose to Hardy again had the former WWE Champion been cleared to compete. There have also been reports that Scarlett will eventually arrive on Raw and help get Kross back on track. Meanwhile, on NXT Samoa Joe was officially booked to challenge Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: 36 the night after SummerSlam.

"Scarlett asked me in private many months ago what would be my ideal scenario for going up to main roster," Kross wrote on Instagram following his first Raw match. "I told her in a perfect world, I'd love to work both shows; @wwenxt & @wwe #WWERAW and possibly even #WWESmackdown. I wanted as much as what was available to do. Birthday rolls around months later, And on that very day of July 19th, I got what I wanted. Never discussed it with anyone, never talked about it. I just put it out there in the universe and did my best to privately work towards it.

"Getting in front of a packed arena, full house and having the opportunity to do what I love in front of the #WWEUniverse; to hear, see and feel them after over a year of being here without a full attendance and chasing this for so long before I arrived... This month has been pretty awesome. Looking forward to the future... And more," he added.