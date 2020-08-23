WWE NXT's Karrion Kross Beats Keith Lee to Win NXT Championship at TakeOver XXX

✖

Keith Lee has been wanting to get his hands on Karrion Kross for the past several weeks, and tonight at NXT TakeOver XXX he finally got his chance. The two clashed in TakeOver's main event, and after a lot of bad blood, these two were not messing around. Things got off to a hot start as Lee just rolled like a freight train through Kross, sending him into the corner. Kross came back strong, but Lee wasn't stopping, and then hit him with haymakers in the corner. After everything though, it was Karrion Kross who stood as the NXT Champion.

The Lee onslaught continued even after Kross got a shot in, as Lee was focused and never stopped following Kross. Kross managed to evade Lee at one point, but Lee bounced off the ropes and landed square on top of him.

Kross would retreat. to the outside, but Lee followed. Kross got some punches in against the glass, but Lee dodged him, sending his fist into the plexiglass, which Lee just shrugged off. Kross did get an opening though when Lee hurt his arm, which was caught between the glass and. the rail.

Kross then went right after the hurt arm, locking in his arm in the center of the ring. Kross would then continue to go after the arm, ramming Lee's arm right into the steel post.

Kross then pulled Lee's arm back multiple times, attempting to pull it back and put pressure on it. He successfully grounded Lee at this point, who was clearly in pain.

Lee managed to get to his feet and knock Kross off his with huge punches to the face, even with the hurt arm. He then threw Kross into the corner and charged with an elbow, followed by another elbow. He then lifted Kross and threw him down for a pin, but it was not enough.

Kross got a near fall next, and when Lee kicked out the frustration was clearly showing on Kross' face. Lee broke out of the hold and hit Kross in the face with a headbutt, followed by a suplex, lifting Kross straight into the air and then the hard slam, but it still wasn't enough for the win.

Kross got some momentum and knocked Lee off his feet, but Lee kicked out. Both stars then started trading blows, and Kross hit Lee with several forearms, knocking Lee down to his knees, but Lee bounced back and clotheslined Kross, sending both to the ground.

At this point, Lee whiffed on a hit and Kross capitalized, but that still didn't get Kross the win, as Lee kicked out at the last second. Kross would then lock in a submission, and it looked like Lee might fade, but he somehow stayed in it, crawling to the ropes with Kross on his back.

Lee found the rope and Kross had to release it, and they would make their way to the top rope and trade more blows, and Kross would send him down to the mat and that would be enough to get the pin. Karrion Kross is now your NXT Championship.

You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver below.

NXT Champion Keith Lee will face his most dangerous challenge yet against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX. Plus, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee finally take their heated rivalry to the ring, Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Title against Dakota Kai, five Superstars battle for the North American Championship in a Ladder Match, and more. Catch it all tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

Here's the full lineup:

Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Breezango vs Danny Burch vs Oney Lorcan vs Legado del Fantasma - NXT Tag Team Championship

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

NXT Champion Keith Lee vs Karrion Kross with Scarlett

