Kyle O'Reilly Teases Becoming a Double Champion Ahead of NXT TakeOver 31

Kyle O'Reilly will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at Sunday's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view. The match not only marks the first time O'Reilly (a decorated singles star in other companies) will compete in a singles match a TakeOver, but could spell the end of the Undisputed Era if recent reports are to be believed. However, O'Reilly has repeatedly shot down the idea of the faction splitting if he wins the championship both on television and in interviews. He even went so far as to claim that he wants to become a double champion by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships for the fourth time.

"I'm no stranger to singles success, but I've also been able to juggle singles success and tag team success," O'Reilly said in a new interview with Inside The Ropes. "Going to TakeOver, when I am the NXT Champion, maybe Bobby (Fish) and I will lace up the boots and go for the tag titles again as well."

In a separate interview with ComicBook, O'Reilly talked about a second version of the "Golden Prophecy" — where all four members of the group hold championship gold concurrently.

"I honestly don't think we [himself and Adam Cole, a former rival] will ever fight each other again," O'Reilly said. "He's genuinely one of my best friends along with Roderick Strong, along with Bobby Fish. I can't picture a universe in which I'm the NXT Champion and Adam's gunning for me. I can't picture that man. This is going to be the golden prophecy version two. Maybe Adam becomes the North American champion again. Maybe Roddy and Bobby become the tag team champions. This is my time to be the NXT Champion and they know that, they respect that and they honor that. And so the Undisputed ERA, man, it's a true team in every sense of the word because there is no jealousy, there is no bitterness among us. We support each other 100%. And when I'm the champion it won't be any different."

Check out the full card for TakeOver 31 below. The event will take place inside the WWE Performance Center, now dubbed the Capitol Wrestling Center, in front of approximately 100 live fans.